India hands over spares for Seychelles Defence Forces as INS Teg docks at Port Victoria

Victoria/New Delhi, June 27 India on Friday handed over the spares for Seychelles Defence Forces a day after Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Teg arrived at Seychelles' Port Victoria on a five-day operational port call marking another milestone in India's strategic outreach in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Captain Vikas Guleria, INS Teg's Commanding Officer handed over the spares for Seychelles Defence Forces to the country's Chief of Defence Forces Major General Michael Rosette at ceremony held onboard INS Teg. High Commissioner of India, Kartik Pande was also present on the occasion.

INS Teg's visit, scheduled till June 30, is aimed at enhancing maritime security cooperation and strengthening defence relations between India and Seychelles.

During its stay, INS Teg will engage in a series of high-level interactions with Seychelles' top defence and government officials. The Commanding Officer is scheduled to call on the Chief of Defence Forces, Chief of Staff of the Seychelles People’s Defence Forces (SPDF), and the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles.

The formal handover of defence equipment and spares from India to SPDF is a key highlight of Indian Navy ship's visit and reinforces India’s commitment to regional security. Discussions will also be held focusing on collaborative engagement and mutual cooperation between the Indian Navy and SPDF.

Marking the International Day of Yoga, a yoga session themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' will be held, featuring participants from SPDF, the Indian diaspora, and naval personnel.

A cultural evening is also planned onboard, expected to be attended by Seychelles’ senior officials and diplomats, celebrating the growing friendship between the two nations.

As a gesture of outreach, the ship will be open to visitors, fostering greater understanding of the Indian Navy’s role and capabilities.

A marching contingent from the ship along with the famed Indian Naval Band will participate in a parade to commemorate the 49th National Day of Seychelles on June 29. A flypast will also be undertaken by the ship’s integral helicopter during the parade.

Notably, INS Teg will also undertake joint surveillance of Seychelles' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) from June 30 to July 2 along with Seychelles Coast Guard personnel, focusing on countering Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The port call underscores India’s growing role as a key maritime security partner in the Indian Ocean and its enduring commitment to the safety of global commons.

