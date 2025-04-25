India hands over vaccine against Sickle Cell and Thalassemia to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 25 : In a significant demonstration of its ongoing commitment to supporting the health and well-being of the people of Nepal, Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava handed over the first consignment of vaccines for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia to Minister of Health and Population, of Nepal, Pradip Paudel.

As per the release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu the first consignment of vaccines is worth USD 2 million. It would be for the management of patients with Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease responding to a request from Nepal.

"The first consignment of vaccines/ medicines includes Influenzae Vaccine (3100 unit), Salmonella Vaccine (1550 unit), Meningococcus Vaccine (3100 unit), Haemophilus Influenza Vaccine (4640 unit) and Streptococcus Pneumonia Vaccine (4640 unit)," the release detailed.

This vital contribution from India will help bolster Nepal's efforts in addressing these inherited blood disorders, which pose significant health challenges to affected individuals and families.

"The provision of these vaccines underscores the strong and enduring partnership between the two nations, particularly in the crucial healthcare sector," the embassy highlighted.

Speaking at the handover event, the Indian Ambassador noted that these vaccines would be instrumental in enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia in Nepal.

He further mentioned the deep-rooted friendship between India and Nepal and India's readiness to extend support in areas of mutual interest.

Receiving the vaccines on behalf of the Government of Nepal, Minister of Health and Population expressed gratitude for India's generous support outlining the positive impact these vaccines will have on public health. Paudel acknowledged the long-standing collaboration with India and its contributions to Nepal's healthcare system.

"This initiative is a testament to the close ties and collaborative spirit between India and Nepal, reflecting a shared vision for a healthier future for their citizens," the release stated.

Furthermore, the India also has committed to partnering with Nepal in various sectors, including health, to foster mutual progress and development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor