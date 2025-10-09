India has achieved democratisation of technology in past decade, is among most technologically-inclusive societies: PM Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India has democratised digital technology, making it accessible to every citizen and every region of the country and is among the most technologically inclusive societies in the world.

Addressing the Global Fintech Fest here, PM Modi said India is not only sharing technology with other countries but also helping them develop it and "this is not digital aid, it is digital empowerment."

He said India has shown that technology is not just a tool of convenience, but also a means to ensure equality.

"We have democratised digital technology, making it accessible to every citizen and every region of the country. In the past decade, India has achieved the democratisation of technology. Today's India is among the most technologically inclusive societies in the world," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India Stack is a beacon of hope for the world, especially for the nations of the Global South.

"Last time when I came to this event, the 2024 elections were still ahead. I had said then that I would return for the next event. At that time, you all clapped the loudest... At that time, the people sitting here with political knowledge had accepted that 'Modi aa raha hai'...," he said at the event held at Jio World Centre.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also addressed the gathering.

PM Modi said Mumbai is the city of enterprise and a city of endless possibilities. "I welcome my friend, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to Mumbai. I thank him for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend the Global Fintech Festival," he said.

Speaking at the India-UK CEO Forum earlier in the day, PM Modi said Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the two countries is not just a trade agreement, but a roadmap for shared progress, shared prosperity between the world's two largest economies.

"Today, our bilateral trade is approximately USD 56 billion. We have set a target of doubling it by 2030. I am confident that we can achieve this target ahead of time: PM Modi at the India-UK CEO Forum in Mumbai," he said.

"This year has been unprecedented, enhancing the stability of India-UK relations amid the current global volatility. During my visit to the UK in July this year, we signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). I deeply appreciate and congratulate my friend Prime Minister Starmer for his commitment and vision for this historic achievement. This is not just a trade agreement, but a roadmap for shared progress, shared prosperity, and shared people between the world's two largest economies," he added.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is on a two-day visit to India, also addressed the the CEO Forum in Mumbai.

PM Modi said that along with market access, this agreement will strengthen MSMEs in both countries and it will also open new doors of employment for millions of youth.

"To ensure that this Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) reaches its full potential, I would like to present four new dimensions to this CETA. These new dimensions of my CETA will perhaps broaden it considerably. 'C' stands for Commerce and Economy. 'E' stands for Education and People-to-People Relations. 'T' stands for Technology and Innovation. 'A' stands for Aspiration. Today, our bilateral trade is approximately $56 billion. We have set a target of doubling it by 2030. I am confident that we can achieve this target ahead of time," he said.

India and the United Kingdom took a major step in building a stronger economic partnership with the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July this year.

CETA secures unprecedented duty-free access for 99% of India's exports to the UK, covering nearly the entire trade basket. This is expected to open new opportunities for labour-intensive industries such as textiles, marine products, leather, footwear, sports goods, toys, and gems and jewellery, alongside fast-growing sectors like engineering goods, auto components, and organic chemicals.

