"India has always been at heart of Non-Aligned Movement": Commonwealth Secy-General Patricia Scotland

Kampala [Uganada], January 19 : The Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland on Friday underscored India's exponential growth and methods of overcoming the challenges, saying that "India has always been the heart of the Non-Alligned Movement (NAM)" and provided help, support to other countries.

"Well, this is an extremely important moment for the world. You know that India has always been at the heart of the non-aligned movement and has provided great help and support for many of the developing countries who have watched India's exponential growth, watched how India has grappled with the same challenges. Which are affecting so many of the developing countries and have watched India overcome them. So it's a great inspiration for our members because, of course, they are so delighted to learn from India's experience," she said.

While speaking on her meeting with the EAM S Jaishankar on the sidelines of NAM Summit, the Commonwealth secretary described her conversation with the minister and highlighted significance of the New Delhi G20 Summit held last year in September.

She added, "The most important thing is that India has been so happy to share their technological knowledge with their brothers and sisters in the global south. And this whole meeting is about how to make sure we don't leave anyone behind. And there's been a lot of discussion, even on my journey here, from a number of our African colleagues, highlighting the enormous difference that India's G-20 made."

She said further, "The fact that Africa has now become a member of the G20 and it's, in effect, a G21, has been highly praised and much valued. So there was a real significance and appreciation for what India has achieved during this period and the help and support."

Jaishankar who is leading the Indian delegation at the Summit arrived in Kampala on Thursday.

"Arrived in Kampala to represent India at the 19th NAM Summit. Looking forward to engaging colleagues over the coming two days," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The 19th NAM Summit under Uganda's leadership is being held under the theme 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence' and brings together more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance.

The NAM is a forum of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

India wholeheartedly supports Uganda's theme for NAM and looks forward to engaging with NAM countries. As one of the leading and founding members of NAM, India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

On the sidelines of the NAM Summit on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with counterparts from multiple countries.

