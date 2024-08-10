India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, says Maldives President Muizzu

Male, Aug 10 Calling India as one of the "closest allies" and "invaluable partners", Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday reaffirmed his administration's "full commitment" to strengthening the "historic and close connections" between the two neighbouring countries.

"India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever Maldives has needed it," Muizzu acknowledged in External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar's presence during a ceremony held at the President's Office to handover the completed water supply and sewerage facilities on 28 islands in the Maldives, funded by the Government of India's Line of Credit (LoC) facility through the Exim Bank of India.

In his remarks, Muizzu highlighted that these projects are key milestones in the Maldives' bilateral relations with India and would provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation's prosperity.

He also extended "deep gratitude" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government, and the friendly people of India for their "generous and continued assistance" to the Maldives.

"The President also emphasised that the High Impact Community Development Projects under Indian Grant Assistance demonstrate both countries' close engagement in socioeconomic development. He went on to say that numerous revolutionary initiatives are now underway as part of this initiative, and that the plan is to accelerate their delivery to communities. He also expressed appreciation for the flexibility offered in restructuring the line of credit arrangement," the President's office said in a statement following the ceremony.

Muizzu concluded his speech by emphasising that centuries of friendship, mutual respect, and a strong sense of kinship have nourished the relations between the Maldives and India.

"He further stated that Maldivians value the deep and historic ties with the Indian people and are committed to its preservation and enhancement," the statement mentioned.

During his meeting with EAM Jaishankar, the Maldives President also recalled his recent visit to India, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and expressed appreciation for the invitation and the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister as well as President Droupadi Murmu.

"Privileged to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Committed to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of our people and the region," EAM Jaishankar posted after his meeting with Muizzu and the virtual inauguration of water and sanitation projects in 28 islands of Maldives.

Earlier, Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Maldivian Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon to discuss enhanced security cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions focused on joint initiatives for maritime security and the shared goal of maintaining regional peace and stability.

The EAM also participated in a symbolic tree-planting ceremony in Male's Lonuziyaaraiy Park along with Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer and Thoriq Ibrahim, the Climate Change, Environment, and Energy Minister of the country.

On Friday, immediately after his arrival from India, a ceremony was held at the Maldives' Ministry of Foreign Affairs to mark the inauguration and handover of six projects implemented under the High Impact Community Development Projects facilitated under the Grant Assistance from India, as well as the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on the integrated payment system between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Maldives, and the National Payments Corporation of India.

Additionally, an exchange notes for the renewal of the MoU to train 1,000 Civil Service Officers was exchanged between the Civil Service Commission of the Maldives and the High Commission of India.

"I conveyed our sincere appreciation to the people and Government of India for their generous assistance in advancing the lives of Maldivian communities. I also reiterated our commitment to continue working closely with the Government of India, bilaterally, regionally and multilaterally, to further strengthen and deepen the bonds between our two countries," said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives Moosa Zameer.

Addressing the media, EAM Jaishankar highlighted the importance of the visit, his first to the strategically-significant Indian Ocean archipelago since January 2023.

"The Maldives is one of the cornerstones of our 'Neighborhood First' policy, it is also one of our Vision SAGAR, as well as of our commitment to the Global South. To put it succinctly in the words of my Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for India, neighbourhood is a priority, and in the neighbourhood, Maldives is a priority," he said.

He also underscored the common challenges faced by both nations and the importance of their defence and security cooperation.

"As neighbours, we face common challenges and have a shared interest in maintaining peace and security in the region. After all, we both have very big EEZs. Our defence and security cooperation is aimed at confronting many common challenges, and I look forward to fruitful discussions in that regard," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor