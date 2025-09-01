"India has become star power": Former MoS MJ Akbar or SCO Summit

New Delhi [India], September 1 : Former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar on Monday said India has become a "star power" as he praised the central government for standing up to the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by US.

Speaking with ANI, MJ Akbar emphasised on India's influence on geo politics, noting the meeting of PM Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.

"Two things have emerged from this weekend: India has become an influential power which, along with other Asian nations like Japan, China and Russia, will be at the helm of the creation of what PM Modi has called the Asian century...This is one of the byproducts of the new respect that India has achieved. India has become a star power because it stood up to a superpower on principle," he said.

"This message has resonated. You can see an immediate impact. Japan has broken off talks with the Americans on trade. The pushback has started, and the countries are willing to stand up...Second, all 'Trumpeters' have run out of all reasonable things to say...President Trump will have to realise that he has weakened America," MJ Akbar added.

On India-China coming together during the SCO Summit, MJ Akbar said that this is a very important decision, suggesting that the newly form friendship might bring a change in world order.

""It is a very important development. Both have shown indications in their language and their body language. PM Modi, in his remarks, repeated the phrase that was the basis of the new relationship between India and China, which is peace and tranquillity on the border. On the border, President Xi has also said that we should keep the border aside and get on with development," MJ Akbar said.

"I think the vision of an Asian century, and the talk that President Xi has inititated of a new world order can be brought into some kind of harmony to create a change which will now accelerate...The age of superpowers of the 20th century might start to wind down," he added.

He further said, "There is no dramatic great leap forward. What we are seeing is a tremendous improvement, while effort is to expand friendship."

During his visit to China PM Modi held bilateral meetings with Putin and Xi Jinping. He also participated in the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where he gave a call for action against terror financing and radicalisation.

PM Modi's visit to China comes at a time when the US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for purchasing discounted crude oil from Moscow.

PM Modi, in his address at SCO, stressed the need to boost connectivity between the members to boost trade.

"India has always believed that strong connectivity not only boosts trade but also opens doors to growth and trust. With this in mind, we are working on initiatives like the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor. This will help us improve connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia."

Describing the third pillar, PM Modi said that opportunities for cooperation and reform in 2023 during India's presidency brought in new energy ideas.

"Startups, innovation, youth empowerment, digital inclusion and shared Buddhist heritage were new areas which India incorporated. Our effort was to expand SCO's ambit outside governments," PM Modi said.

Russian President Putin said that dialogue within the SCO helps lay the foundation for a new Eurasian security system, replacing outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models.

"The SCO is steadily increasing its influence in addressing international issues. National currencies are being used more widely in mutual settlements for trade among SCO countries. The pace of development of cooperation within the SCO is impressive," said Putin.

Additionally, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

"We must promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and oppose the Cold War mentality, block confrontation and bullying practices," Xi said.

