"India has been supporting environment for very long time": Omani Ambassador on 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'

New Delhi [India] September 18 Omani Ambassador Issa Saleh Alshibani on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, calling it a step that comes at the right time as the world faces the impact of climate change.

"This is not strange to India, which has been supporting the environment for a very long time. We also take this occasion to send our congratulations to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday. This is an initiative that we need to support now, with so many effects that we see in terms of climate change," Alshibani toldat a plantation drive in the capital.

Ambassadors and High Commissioners from over 70 countries took part in the event at the PBG Grounds, Delhi, planting saplings in honour of their mothers. The campaign, launched under the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', is part of the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada to mark the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The event, held in the capital, saw diplomats planting trees in honour of their mothers, celebrating the universal bond of motherhood while promoting environmental conservation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also planted a sapling, described the drive as both an environmental and emotional tribute.

"Maa will always be Maa, a universal symbol of love. Today I witnessed an outpouring of love through this deeply emotional mission. This initiative has touched hearts, inspiring people to honour their mothers and their motherland," she said.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the participation of 72 countries reflected the global impact of the campaign. "One ambassador was moved to tears, sharing that her mother passed away a year ago, and planting a tree made her feel she had done something meaningful. Another brought his mother, while one came with the entire family," he added.

He thanked PM Modi, Rekha Gupta, and Bhupendra Yadav for the inspiring initiative.

"These moments highlight two powerful truths: the global reverence for PM Modi's vision and the collective commitment to safeguarding nature and the environment. This is a truly inspiring initiative, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi, Rekha Gupta, and Bhupendra Yadav for making it possible," he said.

