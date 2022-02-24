India has emphasised dialogue on Ukraine crisis, happy to facilitate engagement, says Shringla

India's focus at the UN Security Council has always been on "de-escalation of tensions" between Russia and Ukraine and of diplomatic dialogue as the only way forward, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.

Addressing a media briefing on the Ukraine situation, Shringla said India has emphasised dialogue and would be happy "if there is anything that we can do to facilitate that engagement".

"In our statements in the UNSC, in all of this, I think we have maintained that people need to talk to each other, parties need to be engaged. If there is anything that we can do to facilitate that engagement, we are more than happy to do. I think as we go along, we will try and be as helpful as possible," Shringla said.

He was asked if India is playing any role in talking to both USA and Russia in regards to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the military operations initiated by Russia.

The Foreign Secretary said India has maintained the best of relations with all countries concerned.

"Whether it is USA, Russia or the European Union. We have been in touch with all parties concerned. As you can imagine, both as a member of the Security Council as a country with a lot at stake in that region. As a country with so many of its citizens in the vulnerable zone, we have been in close touch with all concerned. The Minister of External Affairs was in Europe where he has had a number of meetings with his interlocutors," Shringla said.

"This evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking to President Vladimir Putin. The Minister of External Affairs himself has spoken to a number of Ministers from the European Union and will be speaking to those of his counterparts who are from the neighbouring countries, which is very important primarily for our own citizens and their safe evacuation out of Ukraine.

"Our focus in the UNSC has always been on de-escalation of tensions, diplomatic dialogue is the only way forward. We have also emphasised on the existing agreements, the Minsk agreements, the Normandy Format. We have also obviously placed the highest importance on the safety and security of our nationals in Ukraine," he added.

The Indian embassy in Kiev earlier today said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain calm and safe amid escalating situation in Ukraine following the Russian military operations.

( With inputs from ANI )

