“India has established itself as voice of Global South”: Maldives minister Ahmed Khaleel at UN

New York City [US], September 24 : Lauding India’s presidency of the G20 Summit, Maldives Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Khaleel that India has established itself as the voice of the Global South by highlighting the challenges of the developing world.

Praising India’s ‘neighbourhood-first policy’, he also stated that Maldives, as small island country, has reaped benefits of India’s relationship in the Global South.

Addressing the ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’ event in New York City, Ahmed Khaleel said, “Let me take this opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jaishankar and the Government of India. Hosting the 18th G20 Summit, against a challenging political landscape, and ensuring its consensus declaration, was by any means, no small feat. We are happy that the declaration itself reflects key areas that are of importance for the developing countries”.

Terming the India-UN Development Partner Fund as the blueprint of South-South cooperation the Maldives leader affirmed the high hopes for India chairing the 62nd session of the UN Commission for Social Development (CSocD).

“In the United Nations, India continues to walk the talk. India-UN Development Partner Fund is hailed by many as the blueprint of South South cooperation. The result of this cooperation is before us. In beneficiary countries, where there was lack of balance of resource yesterday, today we see access to social and physical infrastructure,” Khaleel said.

He added, “We are also hopeful, as the Chair of 62nd session of UN Commission, India will continue to emphasizes the issues that are important for the Global South including climate action, finance and sustainable development. Maldives, as small island country, has reaped benefits of India’s relationship in the Global South through its neighbourhood-first policy”.

“As India is set to become the second largest global economy in the next 25 years, the world remains persuaded of its resilience and commitment,” he added.

The Maldives MoS also lauded the inclusion of African Union as a permanent member of the G20 under India’s presidency.

“In this journey, India has also established itself as the voice of the Global South, bring in to the fore challenges faced by developing world to the G20 Summit and the UN. The idea of ‘One Earth One Family One Future’ that shaped India’s G20 presidency is quite apt. India’s presidency was an inclusive one welcoming the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and making the group more representative amplifying the voice of the developing world,” he further said.

