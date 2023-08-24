India has given high importance to relations with Africa: PM Modi at BRICS-Africa Outreach

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has given high importance to relations with Africa. Adding to this, he said that India has opened 16 new embassies in Africa.

"Today, India is Africa's fourth-largest trade partner and the fifth-largest investor country," he added.

PM Modi gave his address at BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"Be it power projects in Sudan, Burundi and Rwanda, sugar plants in Ethiopia and Malawi, technology pass in Mozambique, Côte d'Ivoire and Eswatini, and, campuses built by Indian universities in Tanzania and Uganda, India has always prioritised capacity building and infrastructure development of African nations", PM Modi said.

He further stressed that India is a close partner in making Africa a global powerhouse.

"Under Agenda 2063, India is a reliable and close partner in making Africa a global powerhouse. To reduce the digital divide in Africa, we have provided over 15000 scholarships in tele-education and telemedicine," he said.

PM Modi further highlighted that India is working with African countries in the fight against terrorism and piracy.

"Almost 4,400 Indian peacekeepers, including women, are also deployed in Africa to restore peace," he said. India has built defence academies and colleges in Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Tanzania.

Moreover, he emphasized that teams have been deployed for training in Botswana, Namibia, Uganda, Lesotho, Zambia, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Tanzania.

While addressing the BRICS-Africa Outreach, he also said that India is working with South Africa for joint manufacturing of vaccines.

"During the time of the Covid pandemic, we have provided food items and vaccines to different countries. Now, we are also working with South Africa for joint manufacturing of Covid as well as other vaccines," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated leaders and people of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE over their inclusion as full members of BRICS and said that India has always supported the expansion of the organisation.

In a statement in the presence of other leaders from BRICS countries, PM Modi said India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation.

