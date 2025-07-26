"India has long stood as the Maldives's closest and most trusted partner": President Muizzu

Male [Maldives], July 26 : Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Friday hosted an official banquet in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Male, where he praised PM Modi's leadership and reaffirmed the strong ties between India and the Maldives.

"India has long stood as the Maldives's closest and most trusted partner. Our collaboration spans a wide range of areas, from security and trade to healthcare, education and beyond, touching the everyday lives of our citizens," Muizzu said.

"Every day hundreds of Maldivians travel to India for medical care, education and business, just as we warmly welcome members of the Indian diaspora who continue to contribute meaningfully to our economy and society," he said. Sharing his government's development agenda, he stated, "My Govt's vision is clear, to build a resilient, inclusive and forward-looking economy that is vibrant to empower our youth, to thrive in the digital age and to ensure lasting peace and security in our shared region. In pursuing these goals, India's partnership remains invaluable."

Muizzu also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his leadership milestone. "First of all, let me convey my heartiest congratulations to Your Excellency on becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister of India today," he said. He called the achievement of 4,078 consecutive days in office "a testament to your unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to the progress and prosperity of the Indian people."

Reflecting on the shared history, Muizzu said, "This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India, a milestone that reflects not only our shared history but also the depth and resilience of our partnership." He added that their connection predates formal ties. "For centuries, the Indian Ocean has been a witness to our shared journey. As traders, travellers and neighbours we exchanged goods, stories and ideas across these waters for centuries. It is the same ocean that unites us today with ties that no tide can break."

"This evening I reaffirm the Maldives' steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen the special bond between our two nations and our people," Muizzu said. "The Govt and people of Maldives deeply value the friendship of India and are sincerely grateful for the timely assistance your country has extended to us in moments of need. As neighbours and partners, let us continue to explore new avenues of cooperation that promotes prosperity, uphold shared values and fulfills the aspirations of our people."

Underscoring this commitment and the depth of bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Mohamed Muizzu also released commemorative stamps to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives.

Reflecting the age-old bilateral ties between the two countries, the commemorative stamps depict the Indian boat Uru, a large wooden dhow handcrafted in the historic boatyards of Beypore, Kerala, and the traditional Maldivian fishing boat - Vadhu Dhoni, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

These boats have been part of the Indian Ocean trade for centuries. The traditional Maldivian fishing boat - Vadhu Dhoni - is used for reef and coastal fishing. It depicts Maldives's rich maritime heritage and the close bond between island life and the ocean.

India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Maldives following its independence in 1965. The commemorative stamps release symbolizes the close and historical ties between the two countries, the release added.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi said, "Commemorating a very cherished friendship! President Muizzu and I released a stamp to mark 60 years of India-Maldives friendship. Our ties are getting stronger with the passage of time and are benefitting the people of our nations."

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu, where he held a bilateral meeting with Muizzu and announced several agreements to boost cooperation in trade, agriculture, health, and social welfare, providing the South Asian nation with an extra push in its development journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor