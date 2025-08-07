"India has not violated any US Law," Former Mos, MEA MJ Akbar on US tariffs

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Former MoS for External Affairs, MJ Akbar highlighted the volataility of the US policy, giving an example of how US President Donald Trump had declared Russia as a foe, and imposed tariffs on India on that basis.

Akbar, in conversation with ANI, said that the new wave of uncertainty unleashed on various countries looks like a game of snakes and ladders initiated by Trump.

"Two days ago Mr. Putin, of Russia, President Putin, was a declared foe. After all, punitive action has been taken on the basis of us buying Russian oil. Although I must insist and say and stress that we have not violated any American law in the process. This is extremely important. But President Trump used this as the reason. Within the last 48 hours now, we hear that he is going to have a meeting with President Putin within a few days. So it's a volatile time and we will see how things turn out on the Washington chessboard. Although many people are saying it's not a chessboard, it's a game of snakes and ladders which is going on initiated by President Trump," he said.

Meanwhile, Akbar said that National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval is in Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin where they will discuss tariffs and security among other things.

"At this moment our National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, who has now become the Prime Minister's crisis manager is in Moscow and he will be meeting President Putin. He will be meeting the Foreign Minister Lavrov. Tariffs, trade, security will be very high on the agenda," he said.

Akbar pointed out that now Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be going to China after a period of seven years. This is a result of the action-reaction chain initiated by Trump.

"Simultaneously, you have heard the announcement that Prime Minister Modi will be going to China for the first time in seven years. So a great deal of action and reaction is taking place. And I think have not yet settled down. Now, it is, I think, known that President Trump uses drama and uses, said, raising the anti as a negotiating tactic. To that extent, all right, we can understand that. But we have to see where eventually the matter settles. And I think that process will be determined over the next three, four weeks," he said.

Akbar said that PM Modi's stance is right, and he is not falling into the trap of verbal trivia, and is using silence as a powerful tool.

"I think the Prime Minister is dealing with it with excellent, with a combination of serious foresight, of great maturity and I think very, very powerful silence. He is not falling into the trap. Many commentators don't realize that foreign policy is not an exercise in trivia, in verbal trivia. And Prime Minister Modi's silence and his actions and what he has done in consequence, I think has not only made, sent a very powerful message. It is what I call the core of India's Swadeshi foreign policy, that India's strength lies in India's people," he said.

Akbar said that India's stance lies within the well-being of its citizens, and will not surrender where its people are at stake.

"Our policies will be measured by how much they protect the security and prosperity of the Indian people. That is primary in his mind. And I think the people now are beginning to realize that he will not surrender where, you know, on agriculture, where India's farmers are going to be affected. He will not surrender on dairy items for India's farmers," Akbar said.

He further said that here, the US stands to lose a carefully built trusted ally of over two decades.

"On a parallel line, I think what perhaps America has underestimated is that America is losing a very very valuable element of foreign policy. It is losing trust. America has actually been very strangely far more punitive with its friends than it has been with its foes," he said.

He further exposed the double standards of the US, as they took no action against China for buying Russian oil. India accounted for the purchase of 37 per cent of Russian energy, while China accounted for 47 per cent.

"After all, mean if you are going to use trade with Russian energy as your excuse, then India buys only, I think the statistics might vary here and there, about 37 per cent of Russian energy. China buys 47 per cent. Why has no action been taken against China? This world of two laws and not only double standards, may I say triple standards," he said.

The former Minister questioned the US policy stating that the US also imported Uranium from Russia.

"Next, we should be waiting for President Trump to impose tariffs on America! Because America has been importing a uranium substance for its nuclear industry from Russia. Why is that outside the territory? Europeans actually are buying in the last year over USD 67 billion worth of trade with Russia," he said.

Akbar said that this may become the new normal after the decisions are taken and implemented.

"This is something remains a very great perplexity because India's relations with America have actually over the last two decades been strengthening immeasurably. There is, I think, great unity in the Indian political class and among the people on strengthening the friendship. Why president of America should choose to actually dampen or even injure something that has been carefully built with great calibration and effort is slightly inexplicable but as I said once the final decisions are taken, then very quickly things may come back to what would be called a different new normal," he said.

