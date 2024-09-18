"India has put itself on world map in last 10 years": Indian-American businessman Sant Chatwal ahead of PM Modi's US visit

New York [US], September 18 : As the day draws nearer for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the United States, there is a sense of excitement amongst the Indian community in the country. Prominent Indian-American business leader Sant Singh Chatwal has said that India is booming and everyone wants a good relationship with it.

"It's a very important visit because India is booming now and everyone in the world wants a great relationship with it. What India has done in the last 10 years is that it has put itself on the world map... Even when President Trump was in power here, he built a very good relationship with India," Chatwal toldin New Yorkd.

Chatwal said Kamala Harris has also a relationship with India as her mother was an Indian.

"I just met her recently; she is pro-India. She loves India. America will always try to maintain a good relationship with India, strategically, to maintain the balance in the world," he said.

Acclaimed African-American singer Mary Millben also voiced her excitement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US that starts September 21.

With former President Donald Trump stating that he would be meeting PM Modi next week during his visit to the US, Millben hailed the decision.

"It was wonderful to hear President Trump this evening in Flint, Michigan, announce that he'll be meeting with Prime Minister Modi as the Prime Minister travels to the United States for the United Nations week in New York next week. This will be a great opportunity for President Trump and the Prime Minister to reacquaint. Of course, they share a great relationship and had a wonderful relationship while President Trump was in the White House for four years," she said.

She said that both the leaders give priority to their countries and there will be a great discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from September 21 to 23 during which he will take part in the Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

PM Modi will take part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 21. Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025.

At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations, a Ministry of External Affairs release said.

PM Modi will address 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23. The theme of the Summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'. A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the Summit. On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister would be holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22 in New York. The Prime Minister would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology, the release said. He is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.

A White House statement earlier said that the Biden-Harris Administration has made elevating and institutionalizing the Quad a top priority, from the first-ever Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House in 2021, to annual Summits since then. In recent years, Quad Foreign Ministers have met eight times, and Quad governments continue to meet and coordinate at all levels.

