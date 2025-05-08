"India has right to defend itself against terrorists, just like US did": US Congressman McCormick

Washington DC [US], May 8 : US Congressman Rich McCormick on Wednesday voiced support for India's right to defend itself, amid rising tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following missile strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Speaking to ANI, McCormick said the United States stands firmly against terrorism and backs India's action against such threats.

"When it comes to the recent missile strike on Pakistani soil on terrorists by India, I would like to say that India has the right to defend itself against terrorists just like the United States did. With that said, we have to be careful because we're talking about two peer adversaries with nuclear power and nuclear arms. We want to make sure that we don't alienate either nation in this conflict, but that we stand resolute together against terrorism abroad," said McCormick to ANI.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump expressed concern over the escalation and said Washington was willing to offer any help to de-escalate the situation.

Speaking on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Trump said both countries should resolve the crisis through dialogue.

"Oh it's so terrible! My position is I get along with both. I know both very well and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop and hopefully they can stop now. They've gotten tit for tat, so hopefully they can stop now. But I know we get along with both countries very well. [We have] Good relationships with both. And I want to see it stop," he said.

"And if I can do anything to help, I will I will be there," Trump added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also echoed the president's comments, saying he was monitoring the situation closely.

https://x.com/SecRubio/status/1919902403999965441

In a statement posted on X, Rubio said, "I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo President Trump's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor