India has right to take steps to defend itself, says UK MP Priti Patel

London [UK], May 8 : UK Member of Parliament Priti Patel condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and called on the British government to strengthen counter-terror cooperation with India.

Speaking in the UK House of Commons, Patel reiterated her condolences to the victims and urged the UK to recognise the cross-border terror threat posed by groups operating from Pakistan.

Today in the House of Commons I reiterated my condolences for those impacted by the atrocity that took place in Pahalgam. We must stand with those affected by terrorism. The UK must work with our friends in India to tackle terrorist threats and engage with India, Pakistan and key… pic.twitter.com/8RXezaJHx0— Priti Patel MP (@pritipatel) May 7, 2025

"On the 22nd of April, terrorists brutally killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam in a barbaric and savage act of violence. Most victims were killed at point-blank range by gunshots to their heads. My thoughts and prayers were with all those that were affected by this murderous, violent terrorism in Pahalgam," she said.

Patel remarked that Pahalgam had now joined the list of Indian cities like Mumbai and New Delhi that had been scarred by acts of terrorism.

"This was an act of terrorism and we must reflect on the fact that Pahalgam has joined Mumbai, New Delhi and other places in India that will be forever scarred by an act of terror," she said.

While advocating for de-escalation between India and Pakistan, Patel stressed that the UK must also acknowledge the threat posed by Pakistan-based terror groups.

"Mr Speaker, this is clearly a precarious moment and we want to see tensions ease between India and Pakistan. We want to avoid a state-on-state military escalation. We're also clear that India has the right to take reasonable and proportionate steps to defend itself and to dismantle the vile terrorist infrastructure that has caused death and continues to threaten them. And we know that terrorists based in Pakistan threaten India and Western interests," he said.

Patel also highlighted the importance of the UK's security cooperation with India, pointing to the history of terrorism that India has faced and Pakistan's past harbouring of terrorists.

"It was the country that Osama bin Laden was hiding in. And because of the long history of violence inflected by terrorists on India, the UK has in place longstanding security cooperation agreements with India. And in fact, last weekend, this House reminded the government of those longstanding security agreements, why they exist and why they should matter to us here in the UK," he said.

Calling for more active UK involvement, she urged the government to work with allies to counter global terrorism.

"Given these links, the UK government should be at the forefront of working with our friends and allies to tackle the terrorist threats that we face collectively. While I know the Minister will not be able to speak about intelligence sharing between UK and India, can he at least confirm whether our intelligence and security services have been in contact with India about the incidents that took place and are supporting their investigations?" she said.

Patel asked whether the UK had provided any security assistance to India after the Pahalgam attack.

"Has the government provided any specific security assistance to India in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Kashmir? Could Britain offer specific support that might help avert escalation?" she asked.

She also sought clarity on the UK's stance on the group that claimed responsibility. "Does the Minister agree with the assessment made by India that the resistance front, claim responsibility for the 22nd April attacks, are a front for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba?" she added.

Patel further linked Lashkar-e-Taiba to other global terror networks, including Hamas.

"Lashkar-e-Taiba are a prescribed terrorist group who have a clear history of committing acts of terror against India and have reported links to Hamas, including reports that Hamas representatives have met with them earlier this year. Can the Minister confirm if the UK government is aware of any cooperation and links between Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hamas?" she said.

She pressed the UK government to clarify which terror outfits were currently active in Pakistan that could threaten the UK and its allies.

"Does the Minister know which terror groups are currently operating in Pakistan and their links to other terrorist groups that threaten our interests?" she said.

Patel also asked about diplomatic engagement between India and Pakistan following the attack.

"Last week the Minister said we are playing our role by trying to ensure that tensions do not escalate. The British government does have a role to play and needs to leverage its influence to help ease tensions. So can the Minister inform the House- what are the direct discussions that are taking place between India and Pakistan governments since those attacks two weeks ago?" she asked.

"Was the UK informed in advance of the actions being undertaken and does the Minister have a plan to support easing these tensions? The Minister has referred to the Foreign Secretary's calls with counterparts and engagement," she added.

Patel pushed for clarity on whether UK aid to Pakistan was monitored to ensure it did not fall into the wrong hands.

"Can he give more evidence of those discussions? Have Ministers undertaken an assessment of the terrorist infrastructure based in Pakistan? Has the Minister had discussions with the Pakistan government on this matter? And can Ministers give assurances that there are sufficient measures in place to ensure that no British aid to Pakistan, either bilaterally or through multilateral sources, has ended up in the wrong hands?" she said.

Patel asked for an update in the actions that would be taken by the government to prevent the escalation of tensions.

"Would these questions in mind the diaspora communities here in the UK have strong links to both India and Pakistan, as the Minister has said. So can he give an update on the actions that will be taken to prevent the escalation of tensions impacting on communities in our country?" she asked.

the UK MP further asked the details of extra consular assistance to both the countries.

"Can he give details of extra consular capacity and support the UK will be giving to the High Commission in both countries and provide consular support to British nationals in Pakistan and India?" she said.

Patel finally asked if the government would tell their findings on whether the terrorists are working with other actors.

"And finally, will the Minister now be more forthcoming with the House about the Government's assessment as to who carried out the terror attack in Kashmir, whether they were working with any other malign actors and whether he is working through the security implications for the UK," she said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under Operation Sindoor, defence officials said on Wednesday.

