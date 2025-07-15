"India has shown that if terrorists come to our home and commit a crime...": CM Mohan Yadav hails Op Sindoor in UAE

Dubai [UAE], July 15 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Monday, lauded the Indian armed forces for conducting Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, asserting that India has shown that it can neutralise anyone who comes and commits a crime on its land.

While addressing the 'Madhya Pradesh Business Investment Forum' Program, CM Yadav described Operation Sindoor as the age of "new technology" where the people have not crossed the border, but drones are attacking each other.

"In the changing times, India has shown that if terrorists come to our home and commit a crime, we can kill them by going to their home. In any war, wherever it happens, trade will always decrease there. Because both things can't go together," he added.

The 'Madhya Pradesh Business Investment Forum Program' took place in the UAE on Monday.

At the commencement of the event, the guests were honoured with flowers and shawls.

The program was attended by several dignitaries such as Sahitya Chaturvedi, Secretary General of IBPC Dubai, Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan, and senior bureaucrats.

At the beginning of the event, Raghwendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of Madhya Pradesh delivered a detailed speech on the various avenues for investments and how the friendly policies of the government make Madhya Pradesh a great hub for it.

Principal Secretary Kumar highlighted that there are several areas where investment can take place in Madhya Pradesh. Kumar listed food processing, automobile, electric vehicles, textiles, garments, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, Chemical APIs, logistics, and warehousing.

"All of these sectors have immense potential for investments," Kumar said.

Notably, Yadav is scheduled to travel to Spain after concluding his visit to the UAE. The visit, from July 13 to 19, aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025."

