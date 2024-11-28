India has taken up matter of rise in visa fees for students by Australia, MoS Singh informs Parliament

New Delhi [India], November 28 : The Government of India has taken up the matter of rise in student visa fees for international students by the Australian government, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Parliament.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha on the question of Congress MP Neeraj Dangi, MoS Singh informed that the fee for international student visas was increased by the Government of Australia from AUD 710 to AUD 1600 with effect from July 1, 2024.

He acknowledged that the steep increase is expected to create financial difficulties for Indian students aspiring to study in Australia.

The Minister confirmed that the matter has been taken up with the Australian authorities.

"The matter has been taken up with relevant authorities in the Australian Government along with other issues related to students," he stated.

"The hike in visa fee is expected to pose financial challenges to international students, including

those from India, intending to pursue their studies in Australia," MoS Singh added.

MoS Singh emphasised the importance of the India-Australia partnership in education, adding that MEA continues to raise and follow up with the Australian government on this matter.

"The India-Australia partnership in education forms an important part of our bilateral relationship, including economic, academic, and people-to-people ties. This Ministry continues to raise and follow up with the Government of Australia on matters related to students from India studying in Australia," he added.

The decision by Australia to more than double the fee for international student visas has sparked concerns about accessibility and affordability of education in Australia for Indian students.

Notably, India and Australia have historically shared strong educational ties, with various initiatives fostering exchange programs and collaborative research.

