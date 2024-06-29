India holds first meeting as Chair of Colombo Process

Geneva [Switzerland], June 29 : India chaired its first meeting as Chair of the Colombo Process at the Permanent Representative Level Meeting at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Headquarters in Geneva.

Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, delivered the special address as the incoming Chair-in-Office on Thursday. Notably, India assumed the chair of the Colombo Process for the first time since its inception in May this year.

He expressed India's commitment to advancing the objectives of the Colombo Process and bolstering collaboration among member states, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. India also presented an outline of an action plan for the next two years.

"India's priorities for Colombo Process (2024-26) include (a) Reviewing the financial sustainability of the Colombo Process, (b) Broadening the membership by including new member states and observers,(c) Reconfiguring technical-level collaborations,(d) Implementing a structured rotation for the chairmanship,(e) Conducting a regional review of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM) and (f) Engaging in dialogues with the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) and other regional processes," it added.

In a post on X, India's Permanent Mission at UN in Geneva stated, "Indian leadership for safe, orderly, legal migration @SecretaryCPVOIA presents India's vision & priorities in 1st #ColomboProcess meeting after India became its Chair We thank all Member States for endorsing 's plan to revitalise the process & @UNmigration for Sectt. support."

The Colombo Process is a regional consultative process comprising 12 member states from Asia, which primarily serve as countries of origin for migrant workers. The forum facilitates the exchange of best practices on managing overseas employment, according to MEA press release. The Secretariat of the Colombo Process is hosted by IOM, with its headquarters in Geneva.

"The Process continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing regional cooperation on migration issues, and with India's leading role, there is a renewed commitment to engaging all member states actively, improving migration governance, and fostering safe, orderly, and regular migration for organised overseas employment," it added.

