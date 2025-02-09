India hosts first-ever BIMSTEC youth summit in Gandhinagar, focusing on regional cooperation

New Delhi [India], February 9 : India is hosting the first-ever BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Youth Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from February 7 to 11, 2025, an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported.

The initiative follows an announcement at the 4th BIMSTEC Summit and is jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Ministry of External Affairs, with the Confederation of Indian Industry's Young Indians (CII YI) as the knowledge partner. The Summit provides a platform for young leaders from BIMSTEC nations to engage in discussions on regional cooperation and emerging challenges.

In a post commemorating the event, Official Spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, saying,"The 1st BIMSTEC Youth Summit themed 'Youth as a bridge for intra-BIMSTEC exchange' was inaugurated by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, CM Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, MoS Raksha Khadse & Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumder in Gandhinagar."

"The 3-day congregation of young leaders of BIMSTEC discussed challenges and opportunities for the region in several areas including entrepreneurship, technologies, digital connectivity, sustainable development & most importantly forging ties transcending boundaries," Jaiswal said.

MEA added, "This initiative reaffirms 's commitment to promoting regional cooperation in line with the 'Neighborhood First' policy, 'Act East' policy & SAGAR vision."

The event was inaugurated on February 8 by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya; Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel; Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse; and Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs Jaideep Mazumdar. The three-day gathering features discussions on key issues such as entrepreneurship, digital connectivity, cybersecurity, sustainable development, and technological advancements, an official release said.

Further, as per the statement, the Summit is also aligned with regional cooperation frameworks, including the 'Neighborhood First' and 'Act East' policies, as well as the 'Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)' vision. The initiative seeks to reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening regional ties through youth-led collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Themed 'Youth as a Bridge for Intra-BIMSTEC Exchange,' the Summit has brought together more than seventy youth delegates from the seven BIMSTEC member countriesBangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Participants include ministers, members of parliament, mayors, entrepreneurs, technology developers, cultural figures, social media influencers, and civil society leaders, the statement added.

The discussions focus on encouraging youth to actively participate in tackling regional challenges, fostering the exchange of ideas on strategic issues, and identifying solutions for economic and social development. Establishing a constructive exchange of views is a key objective, with an emphasis on empowering youth and generating ideas for a brighter future, the release added.

The initiative is expected to further strengthen youth-led engagement and regional cooperation.

