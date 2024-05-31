India hosts side event on women, children, adolescent health in Geneva; Union Health Secy outlines commitment to implement proactive actions

New Delhi [India], May 31 : India hosted a side event on women, children and adolescent health in collaboration with Norway, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) in Geneva. The event outlined India's commitment to implement proactive actions for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' health and wellbeing.

The event with a focus on adolescent health, was hosted on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

"The purpose of the event was to share emerging evidence and discoveries, fostering dialogue on pivotal opportunities for investment in maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health and well-being," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press release.

Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary and Head of the Indian delegation emphasized the progress made on this topic and the initiatives taken in this regard.

He noted India's commitment to implement proactive actions for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' health and wellbeing.

The event aimed to advocate for continued and augmented investment, prompting policy adjustments and their ramifications across diverse stakeholders and sectors, while prioritizing the needs of various population groups.

During the event, speakers spoke on various aspects of adolescent health including the need to invest more in this issue.

Hekali Zhimomi, Addl. Secretary, Union Health Ministry; Aradhana Patnaik, Addl. Secretary and Managing Director (NHM), Union Health Ministry and other senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present on the occasion.

The Union Health Secretary also highlighted India's Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) - I, RCH - II initiatives and the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram which stressed adolescent health.

"The rolling out of TeleManas was also mentioned as a key initiative taken by India," the ministry stated.

India also emphasised the need for utilizing the right communication strategies to convey to the adolescent audience group. The involvement of youth group representatives was also discussed as an important stakeholder in the planning and implementation of any programme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor