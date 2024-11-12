India in "sweet spot" with Trump's return to White House: Foreign affairs expert

New Delhi [India], November 12 : Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva believes India has little to worry about with Donald Trump's return to the White House. Despite global concerns, Sachdeva notes that India mainly be affected by global policies, such as tariffs, that Trump may impose.

Speaking toon Monday, Sachdeva said, "There are huge worries in many parts of the world with Trump's return. But, luckily and fortunately for us, India does not have much to worry. Yes, we will be affected by some of his steps if he takes them like tariffs, but those will be applicable to all over the world."

He further emphasized, "Other than that, there are no such friction points or worry points between America and India, especially Trump and India. So India is in a very sweet spot, if I could say, with the incoming Trump administration."

Sachdeva highlighted that India and the United States have no major conflicts, making them natural partners as the oldest and youngest democracies, sharing common values and worldviews. "Top of the tops is that Trump and Prime Minister Modi are good friends, have a huge camaraderie and a chemistry. Along with it is the fact that the position of India, where India is today, the market size, the population, and the geopolitical and military heft that India has, make it one of the key pillars of the world," he said.

"And we have no conflicts with America. We are natural partners, the best of the natural partners. They're the oldest democracy on this planet. America will be celebrating 250 years of its independence next year. They're the oldest. We are the youngest. Both of these democracies have a lot in common, including in our worldview. So there are no friction points. Yeah, sure, there will be some hiccups which happen, as in any good relationship could happen. But India is in a sweet spot," he added.

In a historic political comeback, Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

This makes Trump the first US president since 1892 to return to office after losing a previous election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Trump on his re-election during a phone call on November 6. Modi also congratulated the Republican Party for its success in the Congressional elections.

Trump's return to the White House marks only the second time in US history that a president has served two non-consecutive terms. The first such instance was Grover Cleveland, who served as president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor