"India in touch with Iranian authorities for locating them": MEA on three Indians missing in Iran

New Delhi [India], May 29 : India is in touch with Iranian authorities for locating three Indian nationals who went missing in Iran and receiving good cooperation from the Iranian side, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

While addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Jaiswal said that they are extending all possible help to the family members of the three persons who are missing.

When asked about three Indians who went missing in Iran and whether the Indian Government is aware that incidents like these have been happening for the last few months and people have been receiving ransom calls from Pakistan, he responded, "You would have seen a statement made by our embassy as well in Iran. The three Indian nationals who had landed there some time back are missing, and we are in touch with the Iranian authorities to locate them for their safety and security and eventual return home. We are in daily touch with the authorities there. We are receiving good cooperation from the Iranian side. And we are also in touch with the families. Obviously, family members in such situations have their own anxiety, etc. So, we are extending all possible help. Hopefully, we'll be able to do our best in this situation."

When asked further, he said, "February was a different issue. What we are talking about are three Indian nationals who went to Iran recently in May."

The Indian Embassy in Iran said that three Indian citizens went missing in Iran. The Indian Embassy said that the family members of three Indian nationals informed them that their relatives went missing after travelling to Iran.

According to the statement released by the embassy, India has urged Iranian authorities to trace the missing Indians and ensure their safety. It said that the family members regularly inform them about the efforts being made by the embassy.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran stated, "Family members of 3 Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured. We are also keeping the family- members regularly updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy."

