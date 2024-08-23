India in touch with Qatar government over seizure of Guru Granth Sahib

New Delhi, Aug 23 The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that it remains in touch with the Qatar government following reports of Guru Granth Sahib being seized by the local authorities.

"We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community. Government has already taken up the matter with the Qatar side and our Embassy has kept the Sikh community in Doha abreast of developments in this regard," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to media queries regarding the issue.

"It is important to note that two swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two individuals/groups who were charged for running religious establishment without the approval of Government of Qatar. Our Embassy rendered all possible assistance within the ambit of local laws and regulations," he added.

The MEA statement mentioned further that one 'swaroop' of the holy book was returned by Qatari authorities and it was assured that the other is also kept "with respect".

"We continue to follow up the matter with Qatar authorities with high priority and hope for early resolution," said Jaiswal.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the former Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing and the current MP from Bathinda, stated on Friday that she has written to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, requesting to take up the issue of the release of two 'swaroops’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from police custody in Qatar.

"Informed him that the Sikh 'sangat' of Qatar was in shock and anguished that the Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji, which is regarded as the living Guru by the community, had been made a case property. While appealing to him to intervene in the matter urgently, also requested the minister to take up the issue of allowing Sikhs of Qatar to establish their own Gurdwaras so they could practice their religion freely," Badal posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor