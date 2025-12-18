India inaugurates HICDP school project in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha, deepening development cooperation

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 18 : The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Thursday inaugurated a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) in the Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal's Koshi Province, marking another milestone in India-Nepal development cooperation.

According to a press release issued by the embassy, the newly constructed school building of Shree Diding Basic School in Chichila Rural Municipality-3 was jointly inaugurated by the First Secretary at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Basist Nandan, and Chairman of Chichila Rural Municipality, Pasang Nurbu Sherpa. The project has been built with financial assistance from the Government of India.

The construction of the school building, along with associated facilities, was undertaken under the HICDP framework and implemented through the Chichila Rural Municipality in Sankhuwasabha.

Established in 1962, Shree Diding Basic School provides education from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Grade 5 and serves children from the surrounding rural areas, the release stated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of Chichila Rural Municipality, representatives of the school management, and other local stakeholders appreciated the Government of India's development support.

They also expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would significantly improve the learning environment and strengthen the education sector in the region.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects India's continued support for Nepal's development priorities, particularly in strengthening grassroots-level infrastructure in key sectors such as education.

According to the embassy, HICDPs, earlier known as Small Development Projects, were launched in November 2003.

The projects are an innovative and vital component of the Development Partnership between India and Nepal. They are being implemented in the Government of Nepal's priority sectors to build infrastructure that improves the quality of life at the grassroots level for the people of Nepal. As of today, a total of 502 HICDPs have been completed.

