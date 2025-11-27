India, Indonesia agree to deepen defence ties; reaffirm commitment to free,open Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], November 27 : India and Indonesia on Thursday agreed to deepen the defence cooperation between the two nations by stepping up the maritime security coordination and enhancing collaboration in defence technology.

During the 3rd India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue discussions, co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, both leaders centred their talks on strengthening defence industry partnership, expanding military-to-military engagements and reinforcing a shared strategic vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, both sides reiterated the significance of a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and noted the strong convergence between the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

They also agreed to intensify cooperation in maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience and joint operational readiness, and to deepen engagement through regional frameworks, including the Indian Ocean Rim Association under India's chairmanship.

Indonesia further welcomed India's proposal to establish a Joint Defence Industry Cooperation Committee to advance work on technology transfer, joint R&D, certification harmonisation and supply-chain linkages.

"India and Indonesia reiterated the importance of maintaining a free, open, peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, guided by international law and respect for sovereignty. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation through multilateral frameworks such as Indian Ocean Rim Association under India's chairmanship. Both countries committed to enhancing practical cooperation in maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience, and joint operational readiness," the release stated.

"The Dialogue reaffirmed the strong foundation of bilateral defence cooperation, including the Defence Cooperation Agreement and the work of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee. Indonesia appreciated India's proposal to establish a Joint Defence Industry Cooperation Committee to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as technology transfer, joint R&D, certification harmonisation, and supply-chain linkages," it added.

The two ministers also reviewed progress in military engagements, noting the growing scope of joint exercises such as Super Garuda Shield, Garuda Shakti, Samudra Shakti and MILAN, as well as the upcoming Air Manoeuvre Exercises. They agreed to continue officer exchanges, joint training programmes and institutional visits to further strengthen interoperability.

Indonesia acknowledged India's experience in submarine development and supply-chain management, particularly the Scorpene-class programme, as valuable for its future capability plans. The ministers also discussed cooperation in defence medicine and pharmaceuticals, with both sides exploring joint research, technology transfer and training to boost military health resilience.

"India's experience in submarine development and supply-chain management, including Scorpene-class programs, was acknowledged as highly valuable for Indonesia's future plans. Both countries also discussed collaboration in defence medicine and pharmaceuticals, including joint research, technology transfer, and training programs to strengthen military health resilience," the release read.

The Dialogue also saw both countries reaffirm support for a just and lasting peace in Palestine, while Indonesia expressed readiness to contribute peacekeeping personnel to Gaza under a UN mandate. They also recognised opportunities to collaborate in humanitarian assistance, post-conflict reconstruction and multilateral peace efforts.

In a symbolic gesture reflecting the warmth in bilateral ties, India announced it would gift horses and a ceremonial carriage to Indonesia from the Indian Army's Remount Veterinary Corps, the release stated.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the Dialogue and committed to sustaining high-level exchanges and practical cooperation across defence and security areas to strengthen peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

