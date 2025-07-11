India-Indonesia Army Staff talks conclude in Bali; both reaffirm commitment to regional peace, stability

Bali [Indonesia], July 11 : India and Indonesia recently concluded the 11th edition of the Army Staff talks in Bali on Thursday. The two countries held interactions focussed on enhancing the bilateral defence cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment towards a robust partnership in promoting regional peace and stability.

The details were shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army in a post on X.

The Indian and Indonesian armies held discussions focused on joint bilateral and multilateral exercises, counterintelligence (psychological operations) and jungle and mountain warfare.

They also reaffirmed the commitment towards a robust partnership to promote regional peace and stability.

"Indian Army strengthens ties with Indonesian Army at the 11th Army to Army Staff Talks in Bali, Indonesia from 08-10 Jul 2025. The interaction between both the Armies focussed on enhancing the bilateral Defence Cooperation, including Joint Bilateral and Multilateral Exercises, exchanges in Counter-Intelligence (Psychological Operations), Jungle and Mountain Warfare. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment towards a robust India-Indonesia partnership in promoting regional peace and stability", the post said.

Earlier this year, the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto had paid a State Visit to India and attended the celebrations of the 76th Republic Day as the Chief Guest. During the visit several developments were made on the defence cooperation front between India and Indonesia.

The countries had welcomed the ratification of the Agreement concerning Cooperation in the field of Defence (DCA) and expressed confidence that this would lead to further deepening of defence ties, the MEA noted in an official statement.

It also highlighted that the Indian and Indonesian leadership expressed satisfaction at the strategic and operational interaction between the defence forces of both countries, comprising more than two decades long continuous biannual India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol, conduct of periodic bilateral exercises- Army Exercise Garuda Shakti and Naval Exercise Samudra Shakti, and regular participation in each other's multilateral exercises namely- Milan, Komodo, Tarang Shakti and Super Garuda Shield.

Notably, President Prabowo had expressed interest strengthening the cooperation in building of domestic defence manufacturing capabilities, with India.

India had agreed to support the ongoing defence modernization programmes of Indonesia through experience and expertise sharing. Both countries affirmed their commitment to deepen collaboration in the defence industry by utilizing the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC), the MEA noted in its statement.

President Prabowo had also welcomed India's interest in enhancing cooperation on maritime security, including its engagement with regional mechanisms to ensure the safety and security of sea lanes of communication.

India and Indonesia have seen sustained high-level interactions across diverse areas of the partnership.

On Wednesday, MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita had met Sugiono, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia during the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Minister's Meet in Malaysia.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as a full member of BRICS, the Ministry of External Affairs said on July 7.

In June, Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar held a Bilateral Meeting with Mochammad Afifuddin, Chairperson of the General Election Commission of Indonesia in Sweden.

The all-party delegation as a part of Operation Sindoor's outreach program too held notable interactions in Indonesia., including meeting with Indonesia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier in May, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Indonesia's Minister of Culture, Fadli Zon, on the sidelines of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The recently concluded Army Staff talks reflect the robust partnership between the two countries.

