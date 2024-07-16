India-Indonesia-Australia trilateral dialogue held

New Delhi, July 16 India, Indonesia and Australia on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to advancing their shared values and working together towards a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

​Holding discussions during the India-Indonesia-Australia Trilateral Focal Points Meeting, the three sides explored opportunities for collaboration including under the framework of Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) mechanisms, maritime domain awareness, marine pollution and blue economy cooperation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the three sides also noted convergence between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

The Indian side was led by Paramita Tripathi, Joint Secretary (Oceania and Indo-Pacific) in the meeting while Thailand was represented by Adi Dzulfuat, Director for Pacific and Oceanic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Sarah Storey, First Assistant Secretary, South and Central Asia Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, led the Australian side.

