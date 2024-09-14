India-Indonesia conference on Sep 14-15 to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations

Bali, Sep 14 The International Conference titled 'Echoes across the Waves: Revisiting the Intersections of India and Indonesia’s Shared Cultural Heritage' is set to take place on September 14 and 15 in Bali.

It aims to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia.

This event, organised by the Consulate General of India in Bali, the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIAS), the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS), the External of India, Jakarta said.

The conference seeks to reinvigorate discussions on the profound cultural connections between the two nations through academic presentations and expert discussions.

The inaugural session on September 14 will feature an exhibition showcasing historical, linguistic, religious, and artistic exchanges between the two countries.

The opening ceremony will be addressed by distinguished figures including an esteemed Chief Guest from the Indonesian Government, Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty of India to Indonesia, Dr Shashank Vikram, Consul General of India in Bali, Dr Sarup Prasad Ghose, Director of MAKAIAS, and Shri Arindam Mukherjee, Director of ISCS.

On September 15, the conference will feature a series of academic sessions covering topics such as ancient maritime trade routes, Hindu-Buddhist traditions, linguistic and literary comparisons, cultural innovations in art and cuisine, and modern reflections on cultural exchanges.

These sessions will be led by prominent scholars and civil society representatives from both nations, aiming to explore the contemporary influences and future potential of the shared cultural heritage.

Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty emphasised the importance of the conference: “India-Indonesia relations are layered, multifaceted, and timeless.

Our shared civilisational linkages provide us with a grand meeting ground for developing our contemporary relations. This Conference is a laudable effort to keep the memory of our common history alive to contextualise the present and help build strong ties in the future.”

