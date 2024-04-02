India, Indonesia hold talks on PM Poshan Scheme

New Delhi [India], April 2 : Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, held a meeting with Mochammad Firman Hidayat, Deputy Coordinating Minister for Maritime Resources of Indonesia on the details of PM Poshan Scheme.

Additional Secretary, Anandrao V Patil, shared the scheme details with the delegation. Additional Secretary, Vipin Kumar, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of External Affairs were also present at the meeting.

According to the Ministry of Education, Sanjay Kumar informed that the scheme provides hot cooked meals to students from pre-primary to Class VIII in government and government-aided schools.

"The delegation sought guidance on implementing a comparable program in their own country, and received invaluable insights from Sanjay Kumar, who provided a comprehensive overview of the scheme " Education Ministry added.

Patil shared a presentation highlighting key details about the programme that included the objectives of the scheme, the scale of the programme, provisions made under the scheme, components of the scheme, etc.

Patil shared information on capacity-building initiatives, community participation, monitoring and evaluation procedures followed, best practices, etc.

