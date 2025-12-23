India installs 120-foot bailey bridge in Sri Lanka's Kilinochchi District

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 23 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Tuesday to inaugurate a critical 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District.

Jointly inaugurated with FM @HMVijithaHerath in the presence of President @anuradisanayake, a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province, one of the areas severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah. The 110 tonnes bridge was airlifted from… pic.twitter.com/3sNkJX8oRN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 23, 2025

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Jointly inaugurated with FM @HMVijithaHerathin the presence of President @anuradisanayake, a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province, one of the areas severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah."

"The 110-tonne bridge was airlifted from India and installed as part of #OperationSagarBandhu," the post added.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar announced that India has proposed a comprehensive USD 450 million assistance package to support Sri Lanka's reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

The announcement follows the successful completion of the immediate humanitarian phase under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India's rapid response to the crisis.

Speaking in Colombo as a special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar emphasised India's commitment to its neighbour during a uniquely challenging period, saying "the letter from PM Modi that I handed over builds on our first responder role and commits a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka."

Jaishankar detailed the scale of the initial relief efforts, noting that the operation "delivered around 1100 tonnes of relief material" and "about 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment were also provided."

He outlined the proposed assistance package, stating, "The assistance package that we have proposed is worth USD 450 million. It will include USD 350 million in a Concessional line of credit and USD 100 million in grants." Jaishankar stated.

The USD 450 million package is currently being "finalised in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka" to ensure the funds are directed toward the most critical infrastructure and recovery needs.

This latest move reaffirms India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, positioning New Delhi as the first responder and a steady partner in Sri Lanka's path to stability.

Jaishankar landed in Colombo on Monday evening and was received by Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe.

