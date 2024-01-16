India, Iran discuss expanding bilateral and multilateral ties

Tehran [Iran], January 16 : Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hosted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Tehran on Monday. The two leaders discussed expanding bilateral and multilateral ties within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS.

In a post on X, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated, "Iran's FM: "Today, I hosted Indian FM @DrSJaishankar, we held talks over the latest regional and int'l developments, especially the Zionist regime's #genocide& crimes against Palestinians. We discussed the expanding bilateral & multilateral ties within the #Shanghai Org. & #BRICS."

The Iranian Foreign Minister said he and Jaishankar discussed the latest international and regional developments, including the Israel-Hamas war. During the meeting, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the importance of providing security in international waterways near Iran.

Taking to X, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated, "Today in Tehran, I hosted Mr Subramaniam Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, and we discussed the latest international and regional developments, especially the genocide and the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians."

"Further, while examining the growing bilateral and multilateral relations in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, the status of strategic connections, the development of Chabahar port and the importance of the North-South transit route were discussed. I also emphasized the importance of providing security in international waterways near the Islamic Republic of Iran and considered the continued support of the White House for Zionist war crimes as the basis for the spread of insecurity in the entire region," he added.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said that their bilateral discussion focused on the long-term framework for India's involvement with Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) connectivity project.

"Held wide ranging discussions today in Tehran with Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian. Our bilateral discussion focused on the long term framework for India's involvement with Chabahar port and the INSTC connectivity project. Also spoke about threats to maritime shipping in the region. Important that this be speedily addressed. Other issues on the agenda were the Gaza situation, Afghanistan, Ukraine and BRICS cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar is in Iran as part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his visit, Jaishankar held a meeting with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Met Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. A good discussion on bilateral and regional issues."

After arriving in Iran, Jaishankar began his engagements in Tehran by meeting Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash. The two leaders held a discussion on establishing a long-term cooperation framework with respect to Chabahar Port.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "Began my engagements in Tehran by meeting Minister of Roads and Urban Development @mehrdadbazrpash. Detailed and productive discussion on establishing a long-term cooperation framework with respect to Chabahar port. Also exchanged views on the International North-South Transport Corridor."

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a multi-modal transportation route linking the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea via Iran and onward to northern Europe via St Petersburg in Russia, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways earlier press release.

INSTC is India's vision and initiative to reduce the time taken for EXIM shipments to reach Russia, Europe and enter the central Asian markets, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways earlier press release. Successful activation of the corridor will help connect India to Russia and Central Asian countries. Located in Iran, the Chabahar Port is the commercial transit centre for the region, particularly Central Asia.

