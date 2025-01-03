India-Iran hold 19th Foreign Office Consultations; discuss bilateral ties, Chabahar Port

New Delhi [India], January 3 : India and Iran held the 19th round of Foreign Office Consultations in the national capital on Friday, which covered a range of issues including discussions on the Chabahar Port, regional issues and multilateral cooperation.

The consultations were co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Takht Ravanchi.

"The 19th India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations co-chaired by Foreign Secy @VikramMisri & Iran's Dy FM for Political Affairs @TakhtRavanchi were held in New Delhi today. Discussions covered bilateral ties, including Chabahar Port, regional issues & multilateral cooperation," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1875206261970554998

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relationships, including Chabahar Port, agricultural cooperation, trade and economic issues, as well as cultural and people-to-people ties, the MEA stated in a press release.

Discussions also covered current regional and global developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, West Asia, and the South Caucasus.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted the significance of Chabahar Port in supporting Afghanistan's reconstruction and economic development. Both sides reiterated their commitment to deepen cooperation in multilateral fora, including the UN, BRICS, and SCO, the MEA noted in its press statement.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Takht Ravanchi in New Delhi on Friday and discussed the wide expanse of India-Iran ties. According to the MEA, both sides agreed to continue the momentum of high-level exchanges to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Takht Ravanchi is visiting India to discuss key issues between the two countries such as trade volumes. Other items on the agenda are increasing bilateral trade in both energy and non-energy sectors, improving connectivity and tourism, regional and international security, and the completion of Chabahar Port.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor