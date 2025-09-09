India-Iran holds bilateral political consultations

Tehran [Iran], September 9 : The annual bilateral political consultations between India and Iran, co-chaired by Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI), and Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Director General for South Asia Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, were held in Tehran.

According a statement by Ministry of External Affairs, both sides recalled the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and emphasised their readiness to develop further and deepen relation in line with mutual interests.

Both sides also reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including connectivity, International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), economic, financial, trade and commercial matters, and other areas of mutual interest. They exchanged views on regional and global developments and emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation within the UN and other regional and multilateral organisations.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the regular holding of the annual political consultations as a prelude to Foreign Office Consultations at the Foreign Secretary/Deputy Foreign Minister level of the two countries. They reaffirmed the importance of this process and agreed to coordinate efforts accordingly, the statement added.

The next round of bilateral political consultations will be held in New Delhi in 2026, the statement added.

India-Iran relations span centuries marked by meaningful interactions. The two countries shared a border till 1947 and share several common features in their language, culture and traditions, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

