"India is a strategic partner of Israel," Daniel Carmon, Ex Israeli Envoy to India says

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, while speaking to ANI, said that India should closely monitor the situation in Israel, as it has its own interests there.

Carmon appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swift response, noting that he reaffirmed India's commitment to peace.

Speaking about India's role in maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East, Carmon highlighted the strategic partnership between India and Israel, underpinned by strong bilateral relations.

"I don't know what will happen next. India is a strategic partner of Israel, and Israel is a strategic partner of India. We share very good bilateral relations. For me, it's crucial to observe the India-Israel relationship. We deeply appreciate Prime Minister Modi's statement on October 7, 2023. He quickly made a clear and strong declaration. Mediation or involvement between the various regional players is complex and can sometimes result in losses rather than gains. So, I'm not in a position to suggest what India should do. However, I believe India must follow the situation closely as it affects its own interests," he said.

The former envoy further remarked that the disruption of maritime transportation by the Houthis is a significant concern for India, given its interests in the region.

"The Houthis' disruption of maritime traffic is an Indian concern. India maintains close ties with Gulf states, which are crucial allies. I prefer not to use the term 'neutrality', but I believe India should monitor the situation carefully. India should align with the coalition or the axis of peace and moderation, as that reflects India's position," he said.

Describing his experience during a missile attack by Iran, Carmon recounted his rush to the bomb shelter alongside Israel's population.

"My dog, born in India, and I ran to the shelter, closed the door, and turned on the TV. We stayed there for two hours, hearing bombs nearby. Some explosions were so close they shook the house, causing things in the kitchen to fall, as in a small earthquake. We were advised not to leave the shelters for two hours. Last night, 10 million peoplethe entire population of Israelwere in shelters for two hours," he said.

Carmon also praised Israel's advanced defence system, which played a crucial role during the Iranian attack on October 1.

"It was a peak, historic eveningthe largest ballistic missile launch and targeting in human history. Fortunately, we have an advanced air defence system, comprising the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and Arrow 3. It's extraordinary181 ballistic missiles, large and dangerous, were launched towards Israel," he said.

He noted that only one person, an illegal Palestinian worker in Jericho, was killed.

"Almost no damage was done. Of course, there was some, but it's astonishing how minimal it was, with only one fatalitya Palestinian worker walking in the street when a missile hit him. It's tragic. He was a worker from Gaza, illegally working in Jericho," he said.

Carmon mentioned that even during the Jewish New Year, the general mood was one of anxiety, with the constant threat of attacks.

"We're not in the mood to celebrate. Despite running errands and the city looking normal, deep down, we're very worried. We don't know when the next siren will sound. We're uncertain if the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas, Iran, or Iraq will launch more missiles," he said.

He highlighted the prolonged nature of the conflict, which has been ongoing for over a year.

"The Iranians have advanced capabilities, making this a different type of war. Even this morning, dozens of rockets were launched towards the north, where few people live. We now have 60,000 internally displaced citizens. It's unbelievable what this war has caused. It's a long war, unlike the short conflicts we were accustomed to. It started almost a year ago with the brutal massacre by Hamas on October 7a barbaric act reminiscent of the Middle Ages, not modern times. On October 8, Hezbollah joined, and since then, they've been targeting us. Just yesterday, our IDF revealed more of Hezbollah's plans in southern Lebanon," he said.

He asserted that Iran would face consequences for its actions.

"The situation is very complicated, and we are deeply concerned. But one thing is clear: Iran will pay for what it did yesterday. I don't need to be an official spokesperson to tell you that Iran, despite international warnings, did what it did, and it will not go unanswered," he said.

Carmon also said that Israel is dealing with tensions on seven fronts, with three major ones.

"Israel is facing tensions on seven fronts, with three significant ones. The Houthis are a serious concern due to their threat to maritime transportation, something that should worry many countries, including those in Asia and Europe. Iraq, the West Bank, Syria, Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and the Houthiswe are confronting seven fronts. It's an impossible situation, but we are holding up because we have the capabilities. We have a strong army, a robust air defence system, and international partners. Last night, we didn't act alone; we had help from the US, Britain, France, and others in the region," he said.

Carmon stressed the need for moderate countries to form an 'Axis of Peace' to counter the 'Axis of Evil', led by Iran.

"I believe there is an opportunity to form a moderate Axis of Peace, composed of countries from the region, to counter the Axis of Evil, which includes Iran and its allies, like Turkey, Russia, China, Lebanon, and Yemen, as well as non-state actors like Hamas and Hezbollah. This is the Axis of Evil, led by Iran, which supplies drones and missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine. The Axis of Peace, if formed, could be the moderate world's answer to the Axis of Evil. This is my belief. Whether it happens or not remains to be seen," he said.

Regarding UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres being banned from Israel for his response to Iran's missile bombardment, Carmon said, "The United Nations is very active in our region, especially in Gaza and the West Bank. I wouldn't focus too much on this. I'm not an official spokesperson, but the Secretary-General has shown bias. We believe he's not acting fairly towards Israel, a member state under attack by another state and by terrorism. He has the right to raise humanitarian issues in Gaza, but he cannot ignore Iran's actions in his statements."

Carmon expressed disappointment with Guterres's stance.

"We are disappointed by his weakness. He needs to stop being overly cautious, fearing pressure from other countries, and instead be more direct and precise in his statements. The Secretary-General is meant to reflect reality on the ground, but in this case, he's far from it," he said.

