"India is completing rather than competing with Israel," says Israeli envoy Naor Gilon

Patiala (Punjab) [India], March 28 : Stating that India is "completing" rather than "competing" with Israel, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon said that New Delhi and Tel Aviv can combine their technological capabilities in developing products and marketing them globally.

He said that manufacturing and computing costs in Israel are very high, while India has very good abilities in the field of high-tech, which can make them formidable partners.

Speaking to ANI, Gilon said, "India is completing rather than competing with Israel...We are a very small country and we are a very expensive country. Manufacturing in Israel, computing in Israel are very very costly. And we are not good in going global and big, because we are relatively isolated."

He also appreciated the defence partnership between the two countries, adding that the two countries are manufacturing joint ventures in the field.

"The advantage of a country like India is huge for Israel. We can manufacture here. India has very good high-tech. So we combine the very good technology of the two countries. We can do here manufacturing, we can do here development of products, and we can market it to India, but from India to the world," Gilon said.

He added, "By the way we already do that in defence. India and Israel have very good defence relations. Today, we already manufacture joint venture of systems, that in future will be exported to third countries. And I think this is the model of cooperation which is very strong between our two countries."

https://x.com/IsraelinIndia/status/1773288762304245950?s=20

The Israeli Ambassador also participated at the Hackathon Finale at Chitkara University, Chandigarh, which was held on the topic of social media and artificial intelligence (AI).

https://x.com/IsraelinIndia/status/1773231678254653897?s=20

"In Chandigarh, in two and a half years of my job, I have been here 4-5 times. I met the political leadership...Chandigarh is a strong partner. Today, we are at Chitkara University, wonderful project that we have here. We did a hackathon on social media, artificial intelligence," Gilon said.

"We see that in the world of social media, there is lot of fake news. Lot of this generated through the use of AI. Participants came with great ideas on how to make sure that people get good news, right news, correct news and we are very happy from this initiative," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor