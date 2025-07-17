India is in "touch with some friendly governments" over Nimisha Priya case: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 17 : The Ministry of External Affairs made comprehensive remarks on the Nimisha Priya case during the weekly press briefing here on Thursday.

The 37-year-old nurse from Kerala was set to be executed on July 16 after a trial court in Yemen convicted her of killing a Yemeni national, a decision that the country's Supreme Judicial Council upheld in November 2023.

Speaking to reporters on the case, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the various steps which the Government of India has taken to provide support to the family. This includes legal assistance, regular consular visits by family and also the Indian government being in touch with governments on this case.

Jaiswal said, "On the Nimisha Priya case, this is a very sensitive matter and the government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case. We have provided legal assistance and also appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We have also arranged for regular consular visits by her family and we are also in touch with the local authorities, as also the family members to resolve this issue. This included concerted efforts in the recent few days to seek more time for the family of Ms Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. The local authorities in Yemen have postponed the carrying out her sentence that was scheduled for July 16. We continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance in the case. We are also in touch with some friendly governments in this regard."

When asked about the role of the Grand Mufti in urging for the postponement of Nimisha Priya's sentence, the MEA Spokesperson said, "As for the role of the entity that you have mentioned, I have no information to share on this account."

The remarks by MEA come after the Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Kanthapuram said on Tuesday that he spoke to scholars in Yemen to urge them for the release of 37-year-old Nimish Priya, convicted of murder and set to be executed. The Grand Mufti claims that after his talks, the news of the execution being postponed also came in.

"In Islam, instead of killing, there is also a practice of giving Diya (compensation). I requested them to accept Diyaat as the party is ready here for it. There are talks going on about whether my request has to be accepted. The date of execution was tomorrow, but it has now been postponed for some days," the Grand Mufti told ANI.

The Grand Mufti had said that he is not considering the religion of Priya, but rather her humanity as he requested for her release.

The Mufti's remarks had come after sources toldearlier that the execution of the 37-year-old nurse from Kerala was postponed following the "concerted efforts" by the Government of India. The execution was earlier set to happen on July 16.

According to the sources, the postponement provides additional time for her family to negotiate a mutually agreeable solution amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts by Indian officials as they maintained regular communication with Yemeni jail authorities and the prosecutor's office while navigating the sensitivities of the situation to secure this reprieve.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed relief and optimism over the postponement of the execution of Nimisha Priya, the Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen.

He described the development as "comforting and hopeful," noting that it provides additional time to secure the termination of her sentence.

Vijayan acknowledged the persistent efforts and intervention of Kanthapuram AP Abubacker Musliyar and others, including the Action Council, who have been working tirelessly to seek justice for Nimisha Priya.

