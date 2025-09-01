"India is keeping record of those who did not stand by us," Foreign Affairs Expert as SCO Summit declaration condemns Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], September 1 : Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev said on Monday that India is keeping a record of countries that are on their side with respect to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sachdev noted, while talking to ANI, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack wherever he goes.

"At whichever forum of the world our prime minister and the ministers are going, we are talking about terrorism and saying that the world has to come together and act against it with clear intentions and right motives without any double standards, without any hypocrisy. Like in Pahalgam, where innocents died, India has thanked the countries that stood by us. This is also a signal that we are keeping a record of those who did not stand by us in this, as to who stands by us and when," he said.

At the SCO Summit, member states in the joint declaration adopted a strong stance against terrorism.

The member states strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April in which 26 people were killed.

They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice.

The member states, while reaffirming their commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, stressed the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes. They recognised the leading role of sovereign states and their competent authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats.

The members strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stressed that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and called on the international community to combat terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.

The member states also spared thoughts for the Jaffar Express and Khuzdar attacks in Balochistan, and the crisis in West Asia.

On June 26, India refused to sign a joint declaration at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China, which, according to sources, did not have any mention of the dastardly April 22 terror attack in Pahalagam but mentioned incidents in Pakistan.

