"India is natural extension of West Asia..make sure there is no widening of war": Expert Waiel Awwad on Israel-Iran conflict

New Delhi [India], June 23 : West Asia expert and veteran journalist Waiel Awwad on Monday emphasised the critical importance of India in the region, particularly in light of the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. Awwad stressed that India must take a proactive role in preventing the conflict from widening, given its significant stakes in the region.

While speaking toon India's position in the conflict, Awwad described India as a "natural extension" of West Asia, underscoring the region's significance to India's foreign policy and strategic interests. He called on India to take a leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region, given its extensive stakes and influence.

He suggested that India can be key in promoting South-South cooperation and facilitating dialogue among parties to prevent further escalation.

"India is a natural extension of West Asia, and I think India has to take a lead in making sure that there is no widening of the war, and this should all his hostility should be seized. Talking to all the parties that's a good indication. That's the way of the South-South cooperation and India can take the lead... and continue to do so with the rest of the countries who are calling for a peaceful solution to the crisis."

Awwad highlights India's dependence on the region for food and oil security, making it vulnerable to disruptions in supply chains. With over 9 million Indians living and working in the Middle East, India has significant regional economic interests, including remittances and trade.

"If this war breaks out in the Middle East, India will be the first sufferer because India is the number one stakeholder in the region name it in terms of food security, oil security, diaspora. Imagine you have 90 lakh Indians living in the Middle East with more than USD 60 billion annually in revenue, and having a stake in oil imports from that part of the world," said Awwad.

Over 66% of India's 1.34 crore NRIs live in the Middle East, mainly in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. The large Indian diaspora in West Asia, especially the Persian Gulf, could face risks from regional tensions, making their safety a key priority for New Delhi.

Awwad noted that India has adopted a strategic ambiguity in its approach to the conflict, balancing its relationships with the US, Israel, and Arab countries.

"I think India has taken a strategic ambiguity on dealing with the situation in West Asia, in particular when it comes to the United States and Israel, with which they have a good relationship, including a good relationship with Arab countries," he told ANI.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the US launching an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the success of the operation launched by the US in Iran on Sunday. Operation Midnight Hammer targeted three key nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in Iran.

West Asia is integral to India's foreign policy. Earlier this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had noted that the history of India and the Middle East is inextricably linked. "Whether it is commerce or connectivity, ideas and beliefs, or customs and traditions, we have actually seen an interplay over centuries. Interestingly, although India has influenced its extended neighbourhood in all directions, the one to our West has had the deepest impact on its own society," EAM had remarked.

Jaishankar, in his speech on West Asia, said, "By every yardstick, this is a region crucial to India's strategic interests."

In his speech, he observed that India's trade is USD 160-180 billion annually. While the energy dimension is the most visible, India's crucial presence is also seen through projects, technology, education, health, and services; our presence in the Gulf is both pervasive and crucial.

With more than 9 million Indians living and working there, the Gulf region also serves as India's gateway to the Middle East, North Africa and the Mediterranean region.

The larger geography of the region plays a critical role in connecting the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic.

