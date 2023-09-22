“India is not Russia…”: US on 'economic support' to Russia

Washington, DC [US], September 22 : United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that India is not Russia, and China has its own set of problems, which are taken into context by Washington while making decisions.

US NSA Jake Sullivan was asked about the US administration giving a “pass” to India and China, especially in terms of giving economic support to Russia.

Addressing the briefing on Thursday, Sullivan said, "We have taken a variety of actions to protect America's national security vis-a-vis threats from the PRC...We have an entire strategy with respect to our technology export controls to make sure that American technology cannot be used against us”.

“President Biden, in fact, is the first person to take some of those steps. No previous administration has done so,” he added.

He further said that India is “not Russia” and China has its own set of challenges.

“…where we have concerns with India, whether it comes to issues related to the very watchlist that you’re describing or otherwise, we make those concerns clear. And we defend U.S. interests, as we do with every country in the world,” Sullivan said.

He added, “Now, India is not Russia, and China has its own set of challenges that we deal with in its own context. So, of course, there is going to be differences in how we deal with countries one by one”.

The US NSA added that Washington will take action to defend American people’s security, prosperity, or basic sense of fairness from any sort of threats.

“But the idea — the North Star of this administration is: If you represent a threat to the American people’s security, prosperity, or basic sense of fairness, we will take action to defend that. I think our record on that — across multiple countries, including the ones you’ve mentioned — is quite clear over the last two and a half years,” Sullivan further said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor