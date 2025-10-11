India is on the move: Ex-Danish envoy praises PM Modi's leadership; calls US tariffs a 'wake-up call' for the world (IANS interview)

New Delhi, Oct 11 Freddy Svane, former Denmark Ambassador to India and a keen observer of India's evolving global role, on Saturday, shared his insights on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, global tariff politics, and the country's economic growth.

In an interview with IANS, Svane reflected on his diplomatic experiences and expressed strong confidence in India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat', its digital transformation, and its potential to emerge as a global hub for green technology and investment.

With geopolitical tensions reshaping global trade, the former Danish Ambassador believes that India not only has the resilience but also a clear strategy to safeguard its interests and seize new opportunities.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: How do you view the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Freddy Svane: I am now a private citizen, but earlier, I served as the Ambassador of Denmark to India. Before leaving, I had a private meeting with Prime Minister Modi. I have always believed in India. Of course, there are many challenges, but strong political leadership is very important. India benefits greatly from strong leadership, which also helps in navigating geopolitical challenges -- whether it is tariffs or other global issues.

IANS: How do you respond to the tariffs that the US has imposed on India?

Freddy Svane: I am no longer representing Denmark; I speak as a former diplomat, who has worked closely with both the US and the EU. The issue of tariffs is complex. The US has used tariffs as a tool to influence global systems. Whether this strategy will succeed or not is debatable. But it is certainly a wake-up call for many countries, including India. I believe India has its own strategy and recipe to respond effectively.

It is important for countries like India to stay alert and safeguard their economic and security interests in response to such policy shifts, he added.

IANS: How do you view the new tariffs imposed by the US on China? Do you think this will affect global trade?

Freddy Svane: Global trade and economic policies should not only cater to the interests of the most powerful nations. Such an approach will not ensure shared economic progress. Tariffs may not always be the right solution, yet we see frequent statements on them coming out of Washington. This creates uncertainty in the global trade environment.

IANS: What is your assessment of the Indian economy?

Freddy Svane: I have been observing India closely for the past six months. I see India as a strong and resilient nation with tremendous potential. I am a firm supporter of 'Viksit Bharat'. India has a clear mission, but to achieve it, there must be a defined agenda, proper planning, and focused execution.

With its large young population, India has extraordinary opportunities. It is essential to create jobs and channel the energy of the youth to drive economic growth, he added.

IANS: How do you view India's trade policies and investment climate?

Freddy Svane: India has a unique opportunity to attract both domestic and global investors. I have personally seen diplomats working with great dedication to promote green initiatives. There is significant potential in expanding the energy sector, advancing green technologies, and implementing sustainable solutions aligned with global standards. No other country is moving as rapidly in this space as India.

IANS: What is your view on initiatives like "Digital India" and "Make in India"?

Freddy Svane: As an Ambassador, I witnessed firsthand India's digital transformation. I was particularly impressed by the widespread use of QR codes. It is both innovative and highly effective. These initiatives -- Digital India and Make in India -- are reshaping the country's economic and administrative landscape.

