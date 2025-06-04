India is peace-loving nation committed to 'no-first-use' nuclear doctrine despite terror threats: Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Cairo [Egypt], June 4 : AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a member of the all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, on Wednesday said that India has effectively conveyed to the global community that it is a peace-loving nation committed to a 'no first use' nuclear doctrine, despite facing repeated provocations through cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Sahney said, "We have been able to drive the message home that India is a peace-loving nation, and has a policy of no first use of nuclear despite being a nuclear power. Over the last couple of years, India has been driven against the wall by continuous cross-border terrorism...Across all the countries, each one of them agreed that giving terrorist activity or cross-border terrorism a colour of religion is highly condemnable... There will be tremendous political pressure on Pakistan now because each country is suffering from terrorism in some form or another," Sahney added.

Sahney also noted that India had shared clear proof of Pakistan's hand in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"Some people asked us for evidence (for Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack). We told them how a company from our neighbouring country approached a US company for satellite images (of Pahalgam), and how their Army Chief had invoked religion," he told ANI.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, who is leading the all-party delegation to Egypt, said that the group held a constructive meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. He reassured them that India and Egypt must work together in peace, trade, and culture, as the two nations are uniquely placed.

While interacting with local leaders, opinion makers, and think tanks in Cairo, Sule expressed gratitude to Egyptian leadership for standing firmly with India during the challenging and painful time and expressed his commitment to peace. He said that India launched Operation Sindoor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that PM Modi sent seven groups of parliamentary delegations to several nations.

On Tuesday, Supriya Sule met Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in the New Administrative Capital. After the meeting concluded, Badr Abdelatty condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians and said that such attacks can't be tolerated.

Labelling the relationship between India and Egypt as "historic," Abdelatty added that Egypt and India need to enhance their economic relationship to match the excellent political relationship between the two countries and their leaders."It was a great pleasure to receive the Parliamentary delegation from India...our relationship is historic. But, we need to enhance further our trade investment and economic relationship to match the excellent political relationship between the two countries and their leaders...our position is very clear: we condemn, in the harshest words, the terrorist attack in Kashmir. We cannot tolerate any attacks on civilians," the Egyptian minister told ANI.

The delegation, led by Supriya Sule, includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan and Syed Akbaruddin.

The Supriya Sule-led parliamentary delegation also paid a floral tribute to Indian soldiers at the Heliopolis War Memorial, who laid their lives in World War I and World War II.

The high-level multi-party delegation from India constructively engaged with the leaders, intellectuals and opinion makers in Egypt in an interactive session chaired by H.E. Mr. Nabil Fahmy, former Foreign Minister of Egypt. The delegation clearly articulated 🇮🇳’s strong resolve… pic.twitter.com/0J4Ts6ANnB — India in Egypt (@indembcairo) June 3, 2025

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor