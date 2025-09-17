"India is putting a lot of resources to help deliver technology for future," Chairman of APACMed says

New Delhi [India], September 17 : John Collings, Chairman, APACMed, and President, Asia Pacific, Stryker, said that India is putting a lot of resources into creating opportunities for companies to engage with authorities to help deliver technology for the future.

Speaking toon the sidelines of MedTech Forum 2025, he said that AI offers a huge potential to alleviate the burden of disease and make advances.

He said, "APACMed represents 300 companies from across the world, and we have members from 20-30 different countries here with all focus on advancing care in India...AI offers a huge potential to alleviate the burden of disease and make advances. What is fantastic is that the Government of India is putting a lot of resources into it and creating opportunities for companies to engage with authorities to help deliver technology for the future. The Indian market is a huge opportunity, poised for explosive growth."

MoS Health, Anupriya Patel, while speaking at the event, said, "Today, in our country, med-tech is being recognised as a sunrise sector. Govt of India has taken several policy initiatives to promote the growth of this sector. Domestic manufacturing has increased on one side, and exports are also increasing in all sectors. The sector, which is being valued at 12 billion dollars today, is expected to grow more than double by 2030. The production-linked incentive scheme in India is promoting domestic manufacturing of medical devices. Medical devices parks with world-class infra are coming up in MP, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh."

https://x.com/AnupriyaSPatel/status/1967876423147983045

https://x.com/AnupriyaSPatel/status/1967872319927493105

In a post on X, she said, "It was a pleasure to participate in the 'MedTech Forum 2025' organized by the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APAC Med) in New Delhi today and address the esteemed participants. Heartfelt congratulations to APAC Med and all participants on the success of this first event in India. I am confident that the two-day deliberations of the MedTech Forum will provide a vital platform for in-depth discussions among all stakeholders, including medical device companies, startups, hospitals, policymakers, and regulators, on regional challenges, promoting strategic partnerships, and measures for innovation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor