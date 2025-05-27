"India is united against terrorism," says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Paris [France], May 27 : BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, leading the Group of Indian MPs' delegation to France, said that India is united in its fight against terrorism and wants to show the world this message.

Prasad added that the visit is part of a larger effort, with seven delegations travelling worldwide to raise awareness about India's stand against terrorism.

During an interaction with the Indian diaspora, Prasad said, "We have come with a lot of pain, but at the same time, there is a resolve that India will stand together in the fight against terrorism and tell the world that India is truly united. 7 delegations have gone to different parts of the world. I am leading the delegation to Europe. Paris is our first stop ..."

In the same interaction, Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Khatana asserted that India wants peace with its neighbours but will not stay silent if attacked.

He declared that if Pakistan fires a bullet, India will respond with a shell, and any such act will be treated as an act of war.

"We are here to tell the world that we respect our neighbours. We want their progress, but at the same time, we cannot tolerate the ruthless killing of our innocent citizens. If a bullet comes from there (Pakistan), we will fire a shell... If anything happens from Pakistan's side, we will take it as an act of war," Khatana said.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena (UBT)), Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M J Akbar, and Pankaj Saran.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

