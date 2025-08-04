India is valued friend, says Philippines Prez as he embarks on 5-day State Visit

Manila, Aug 4 Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday described India as a "valued friend" as he embarked on a five-day State Visit to India.

The President, in his departure statement, emphasised that shared democratic values, maritime interests, and regional peace form the foundation for "deeper, broader, and more meaningful bilateral cooperation" with India.

This marks his first official visit to India since assuming office in 2022.

"Our bilateral relations have seen a measured and stable development that is both comprehensive in scope and multifaceted in nature," state-run news agency PNA quoted Marcos as saying.

"There is much potential for cooperation with India that will mutually benefit our peoples," he added, highlighting areas of defence, trade, health, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, tourism, and digital connectivity for possible collaboration.

"I want this visit to bring concrete benefits for the Filipino people, such as more affordable medicine and greater connectivity and food security," he added.

After arriving in New Delhi, Marcos will begin his official engagements with Indian leaders and key stakeholders.

Marcos will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and both leaders will discuss ways to deepen cooperation in areas such as the economy, defence, security and political matters, as well as trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

"Both leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," read a statement issued by the President's office.

The statement further mentioned that after New Delhi, Marcos will head to Bengaluru to continue discussions and "further strengthen economic ties with the business sector."

According to the Philippine President's office, the state visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Manila and New Delhi, which emphasises the shared commitment of both nations "to deepen cooperation and achieve common regional goals."

India has also stressed that the Philippines is a key partner in its Act East Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR, and Indo-Pacific strategy.

"The relationship is anchored not only in strategic interests but also in deep historical and cultural ties," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

According to the MEA, diplomatic ties between India and the Philippines were formally established in November 1949. With the launch of India's Look East Policy in 1992, and its subsequent transformation into the Act East Policy, bilateral relations have grown substantially, particularly through ASEAN cooperation.

President Marcos and PM Modi last met briefly on the sidelines of the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit in Lao PDR in October 2024, and earlier in Jakarta during the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in 2023.

