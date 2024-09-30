India issues helpline numbers for citizens stranded in Nepal floods

Kathmandu, Sep 30 India on Monday issued helpline numbers for its citizens stranded in Nepal due to floods and landslides during the past few days.

The advisory follows severe flooding and landslides triggered by record rainfall over the weekend, which caused widespread damage across Nepal.

In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in Nepal expressed concern at the current situation, stating, "There has been widespread damage due to floods and landslides on account of record rainfall over the weekend. Our thoughts are with everyone affected."

The Embassy acknowledged that it has received reports of Indian citizens being stranded due to the natural disaster and is coordinating with Nepali authorities to ensure the safe evacuation and return of these individuals.

"The Embassy is in touch with some of these groups and arranging for their safe return," the advisory stated.

To assist stranded citizens, the Embassy issued three helpline numbers for those in need of help.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the devastating floods and landslides in Nepal neared 200 by Monday afternoon, with 30 people reported missing and 194 others injured, according to Nepal's Home Ministry.

Rescue operations have saved over 4,500 people, with security forces continuing efforts to clear blocked highways and reach affected areas.

Government data also revealed that 1,327 houses were destroyed, and 19 major highways across Nepal suffered damage, further complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

Security forces remain mobilised to clear blocked roads and assist in ongoing rescue missions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor