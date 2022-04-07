India, Italy discuss bilateral cooperation in fighting terrorism, transnational organized crime

Condemning terrorism of all forms, India and Italy discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation in fighting terrorism and transnational organized crime.

The developments came during the third meeting of the India-Italy Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime held at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Rome on April 1, where both countries shared their experiences in fighting terrorism.

Condemning terrorism of all forms, India and Italy shared their experience in preventing and countering terrorism, violent extremism and radicalization, cross border terrorist travel and financing of terrorism.

During the meeting, high-level Indian and Italian officials met to share views, assess domestic, regional and international terrorist threats and discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation in fighting terrorism and transnational organized crime, according to an official statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs Mahaveer Singhvi while Principal Director for Security in the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Luca Franchetti led the Italian delegation during the meeting.

The two sides also recalled their support for a comprehensive approach to preventing and combating terrorism, based on respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, the rule of law and international law, emphasizing the importance of effective prosecution of those responsible for terrorist acts and condemning all kind of State support to terrorist.

The two delegations also exchanged views on cooperation in multilateral fora, such as the United Nations, the Financial Action Task Force and the Global Counterterrorism Forum. They also committed to advancing ongoing negotiations on a number of bilateral agreements in the judicial and police cooperation. The meeting set the path for future joint training and capacity building programs.

The next meeting of the joint working group will be held next year in New Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor