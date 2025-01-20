India-Japan bilateral meeting strengthens ties

New Delhi [India], January 20 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on January 19, 2025, in Washington DC.

This meeting marked the second face-to-face discussion between the two officials, following their earlier interaction during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Italy in November 2024, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

"Good to meet with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed developments pertaining to Quad," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Good to meet with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed developments pertaining to Quad. 🇮🇳 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/DLoLyOGdeA — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 19, 2025

During their bilateral talks, both Ministers focused on strengthening cooperation in several key areas, including political, security, economic, technological, and people-to-people exchanges. They expressed satisfaction with the current pace and breadth of collaboration, recognising the importance of maintaining regular strategic communication.

This will be facilitated through mechanisms like the Strategic Dialogue and the 2+2 Dialogue of Foreign and Defence Ministers. Minister Jaishankar extended an invitation for Minister Iwaya to visit India, further bolstering bilateral ties.

A major highlight of the meeting was the announcement of the India-Japan Year of Science, Technology, and Innovation, marking the 40th anniversary of the Memorandum of Understanding on Science & Technology cooperation signed in 1985.

Both Ministers emphasised the significance of this milestone in the history of India-Japan relations, reaffirming their commitment to advancing mutual efforts in these fields over the next year, the press release stated.

They also discussed the continued importance of people-to-people exchanges, with a focus on areas such as technology, education, and skill development, which are expected to further cement the friendship between the two nations.

The meeting underscored the deep and enduring relationship between India and Japan, rooted in mutual trust, shared democratic values, and a common commitment to regional peace and stability. The strong partnership between the two countries extends beyond governmental ties to cultural and civilizational exchanges that have shaped their history. For instance, Japan's spiritual and cultural connections with India trace back to ancient times, including the consecration of the Buddha statue in Nara by the Indian monk Bodhisena in 752 AD.

Indian figures such as Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose have also played significant roles in strengthening this bond.

In recent years, the Indian community in Japan has been growing, particularly with the arrival of IT professionals and engineers. Over 40,000 Indians now live in Japan, with a substantial number of students pursuing higher education, including doctoral courses.

The Nishikasai area of Tokyo has emerged as a focal point for the Indian community, and the establishment of several Indian schools reflects the increasing demand for educational resources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor