India-Japan discuss collaborative opportunities in strategic sectors, exchange views on regional and global issues

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The MEA noted in its statement that the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which is based on civilizational connect, shared values, mutual goodwill, and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The leaders underscored their commitment to deepening the India-Japan partnership for regional and global peace, prosperity and stability.

They acknowledged the steady progress made in bilateral ties during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and called for expeditious implementation of the outcomes agreed upon in a wide range of areas such as defence and security, trade and investment, SMEs, Artificial Intelligence, critical minerals, semiconductors, infrastructure development, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.

They also discussed collaborative opportunities in strategic sectors between India and Japan and exchanged views on regional and global issues. Prime Minister Takaichi expressed strong support for the AI Summit to be hosted by India in February 2026.

MEA said that both leaders emphasised that India and Japan remain valued partners and trusted friends. Strong ties between the two countries are indispensable for regional and global peace, prosperity, and stability. The leaders agreed to stay in touch and meet again at the earliest opportunity.

In his official visit to Johannesburg from November 22-23, PM Modi attended several sessions and held talks with world leaders on the sidelines.

In a post on X, PM Modi thanked South Africa for the successful G20 Summit. He wrote on X, "The successful Johannesburg G20 will contribute to a prosperous and sustainable planet. My meetings and interactions with world leaders were very fruitful and will deepen India's bilateral linkages with various nations. I'd like to thank the wonderful people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa and the Government of South Africa for organising the Summit."

This meeting was the first time the two leaders met in person since Sanae Takaichi assumed office as Japan's first female Prime Minister in October 2025. PM Modi had previously held a congratulatory phone call with her on October 29, 2025.

Earlier, on October 29, PM Modi spoke with PM Takaichi and congratulated her on assuming office. He discussed the shared vision of advancing the partnership between the two countries, and the leaders underscored that stronger India-Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.

