India, Japan emphasise importance of strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation

New Delhi [India], May 30 : The 6th meeting of the India-Japan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism was held in New Delhi today. The two nations exchanged views on the terrorist threats in their respective regions, including State-sponsored cross-border terrorism in South Asia, South East Asia, East Asia, Middle East, and terror activities in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

The two nations emphasized the importance of strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by K.D. Dewal, Joint Secretary (CT), Ministry of External Affairs.

Japan's Ambassador in charge of International Cooperation for Countering Terrorism and International Organized Crime, Hiroyuki Minami, led the Japanese delegation.

The officials of India and Japan assessed counter-terrorism challenges, including the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, according to MEA press release. The two sides agreed to hold the 7th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in Tokyo on a mutually convenient date.

In a press release, MEA stated, "The two sides assessed counter terrorism challenges, including the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of internet for terrorist purposes, radicalisation and terror financing. Countering terror financing, organised crime and narco-terror network also featured in the discussions.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation through exchange of information, capacity building, training programmes and exercises, and cooperation at the multilateral fora, such as the UN, FATF and QUAD," it added.

Earlier on April 24, the 10th round of India-Japan consultations on disarmament, non-proliferation and export control was held in Tokyo, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed in a press release.

The two sides exchanged views on developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains, outer space security, non-proliferation issues, conventional weapons and export control, according to MEA.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, while the Japanese delegation was led by Katsuro Kitagawa, Director General for Disarmament, Non-proliferation and Science Department, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the press release.

