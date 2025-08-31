India-Japan reset marks new era in strategic and economic ties

New Delhi, Aug 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Japan has elevated the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership into a renewed phase, underscoring security, economic, technological, and people-to-people cooperation amid shifting global dynamics.

The visit saw both nations seal wide-ranging agreements, signalling a reset designed to adapt to Indo-Pacific challenges, global supply chain vulnerabilities, and the urgent push for clean energy. India’s demographic strength and expanding market complement Japan’s technological edge and financial clout, making the partnership central to both nations’ long-term goals, according to a report by India Narrative.

A Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation was signed to deepen collaboration against cyber threats, terrorism, and maritime challenges.

The two sides agreed to boost joint military exercises, intelligence-sharing, and cooperation on emerging defence technologies.

PM Modi also unveiled a Human Resource Exchange plan, which will see 5,00,000 relocations over five years, including 50,000 skilled Indian workers to Japan. Tokyo pledged investments worth 10 trillion yen (≈\$68 billion) in India over the next decade, with a focus on semiconductors, green energy, AI, high-speed rail, and healthcare.

The newly launched India-Japan Economic Security Initiative aims to safeguard critical technologies and fortify supply chain resilience. Both nations announced the Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative and agreed to intensify joint work in startups, quantum computing, and digital public infrastructure.

ISRO and JAXA will collaborate on the Chandrayaan-5 lunar mission under the expanded India-Japan Digital Partnership 2.0. Agreements were also inked on clean hydrogen, ammonia technologies, and decentralised wastewater treatment.

Enhanced cultural, educational, and diplomatic exchanges will strengthen ties at both institutional and grassroots levels.

Analysts see the reset as a strong Indo-Pacific signal -- anchoring stability, economic growth, and democratic values. With shared strategic goals, the partnership is set to shape an inclusive regional order.

The visit, according to analysts, marked the beginning of an era of multidimensional cooperation where India and Japan stand as co-architects of a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

